Punjab: Ferozepur Cantt Holds Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Ferozepur: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities of the Ferozepur Cantonment Board conducted a 30-minute blackout drill on Sunday as part of war preparedness measures.
The blackout was held from 9 pm to 9.30 pm in the border town's cantonment area. All lights were switched off after a siren sounded at 9 pm, plunging the area into complete darkness. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to enforce the drill, ensuring compliance from residents and motorists.
Prior to the exercise, the Ferozepur Cantonment Board wrote to deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma about carrying out the blackout drill.
"You are requested to ensure adequate security arrangements during this period, given the total blackout. This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats. Your support and cooperation are crucial in making this exercise successful," the letter stated.
Sharma clarified that the exercise was part of routine preparedness and urged citizens not to panic. "The administration is fully alert and ready to respond if needed," she said.
Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Gill said that the police are maintaining strict vigil on anti-social elements and smugglers. "Vehicle movements are being closely monitored at toll barriers, and social media activities are under surveillance.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has also intensified patrolling along the international border, while checkpoints have been set up at key locations across the district.
Police said that as a precaution, residents were instructed not to use generators or inverters during the blackout, ensuring total darkness throughout the exercise. Those violating the blackout by using lights were warned by police on the spot.