Punjab Female Police Constable Held With Heroin While Driving Thar

Bathinda: A female police constable was arrested by Punjab police after she was found travelling a Thar with heroin. The incident sent ripples across the state when the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign in on. Late in the evening, Bathinda Police, acting on confidential information, succeeded in arresting senior police constable Amandeep Kaur, who carried 18 grams of heroin while she was riding a Thar.

Giving details, DSP city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said that based on confidential information, a police team set up a checkpoint under the overbridge near Ladli Dhi Chowk. During this, Amandeep's car was stopped and when the Thar was searched, 17.71 mg of heroin was recovered from it.

The car was being driven by Amandeep, police said. She is posted in Mansa district and a case has been registered against her. Dhaliwal said police are also interrogating her as to where she had brought the heroin from and where she was supposed to supply it. Kaur was often in controversies earlier. She was found posting on social media images in a Punjab Police uniform.