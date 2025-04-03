ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Female Police Constable Held With Heroin While Driving Thar

DSP city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said Amandeep's car was stopped and when the Thar was searched, 17.71 mg of heroin was recovered from it.

Punjab Female Police Constable Held With Heroin While Driving Thar
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 2:31 PM IST

Bathinda: A female police constable was arrested by Punjab police after she was found travelling a Thar with heroin. The incident sent ripples across the state when the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign in on. Late in the evening, Bathinda Police, acting on confidential information, succeeded in arresting senior police constable Amandeep Kaur, who carried 18 grams of heroin while she was riding a Thar.

Giving details, DSP city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said that based on confidential information, a police team set up a checkpoint under the overbridge near Ladli Dhi Chowk. During this, Amandeep's car was stopped and when the Thar was searched, 17.71 mg of heroin was recovered from it.

The car was being driven by Amandeep, police said. She is posted in Mansa district and a case has been registered against her. Dhaliwal said police are also interrogating her as to where she had brought the heroin from and where she was supposed to supply it. Kaur was often in controversies earlier. She was found posting on social media images in a Punjab Police uniform.

Bathinda: A female police constable was arrested by Punjab police after she was found travelling a Thar with heroin. The incident sent ripples across the state when the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign in on. Late in the evening, Bathinda Police, acting on confidential information, succeeded in arresting senior police constable Amandeep Kaur, who carried 18 grams of heroin while she was riding a Thar.

Giving details, DSP city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said that based on confidential information, a police team set up a checkpoint under the overbridge near Ladli Dhi Chowk. During this, Amandeep's car was stopped and when the Thar was searched, 17.71 mg of heroin was recovered from it.

The car was being driven by Amandeep, police said. She is posted in Mansa district and a case has been registered against her. Dhaliwal said police are also interrogating her as to where she had brought the heroin from and where she was supposed to supply it. Kaur was often in controversies earlier. She was found posting on social media images in a Punjab Police uniform.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BATHINDAPUNJAB POLICEWOMAN HELD WITH HEROIN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.