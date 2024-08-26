ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Farmers Heading To Join Mahapanchayats In Tamil Nadu Stopped In Delhi Airport

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

The Delhi airport security personnel prevented farmer leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj, from boarding the flight with swords. However the leaders said that they were stopped as the Centre is afraid that the farmers movement will expand to southern India.

Punjab Farmers Heading To Join Mahapanchayats In Tamil Nadu Stopped In Delhi Airport
Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj (ETV Bharat Photo)

Chandigarh: Farmers from Punjab, who were on their way to attend Kisan Mahapanchayats in Tiruchirappalli and Puducherry in Tamil Nadu were stopped at Delhi airport on Monday. They were not allowed to board the flight with swords.

The farmer leaders have alleged that sword has been used as an excuse but the real reason for stopping them is that the government is afraid of the expansion of the farmers movement in South India.

Among those who were stopped from boarding the flight in Delhi airport were farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj. They were set to participate at the Mahapanchayats organised by the United Farmers Morcha (Non-Political) in Tiruchirappalli and Puducherry on the issue of MSP guarantee law.

They said that the security personnel of the airport told them that carrying sword was not allowed although Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Baldev Singh Sirsa had boarded flights with swords earlier. Farmer leader Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj did not have a sword but still he was not allowed to board the plane, they complained.

They alleged that on the orders of the Central government, the security personnel stopped them as the Centre is afraid of the expansion of farmers' movement, which is underway since February 13, in southern India,

Recently, tractor marches were organised in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu and 15 districts of Karnataka on the call of United Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on August 15.

Large-scale Mahapanchayats are also being organised continuously. The government is on the backfoot on the issue of MSP guarantee law as voices are being raised from the streets to the Parliament. Thus, the government is adopting such tactics in panic, the farmer leaders claimed.

