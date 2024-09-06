ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Farmers End Protest After CM Mann's Assurance on Agriculture Policy

Chandigarh: Farmers protesting against the alleged delay in implementation of Punjab's new agriculture policy ended their strike on Friday, a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured them that a draft of the policy would be shared with them by September 30.

Mann also assured them that their suggestions would be incorporated before the policy's implementation.

Mann on Thursday held an over two-hour meeting with leaders of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, which led the protesting farmers, to discuss their demands.

Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union began a five-day protest on Sunday to press for their demands, including the agriculture policy's implementation.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said they had urged the state government to make the agriculture policy public.

"They (the government) said it was being finalised… They said by September 30, they would finalise it and hand over a copy," he said.

"We will wait till September 30. After we get a copy of the policy, we will go through it and hold a big meeting and decide the next course of action," he added.

In the interim, "we have decided to end the protest in Chandigarh at 2 pm", Ugrahan said.