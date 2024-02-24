Punjab: Farmer on Way to Shambhu Border Dies; Sixth Death in Ongoing Protests

Bathinda (Punjab): Gurjant Singh alias Babbu, a 33-year-old farmer from Mansoordeva village in the Zira sub-division of Ferozepur, died early on Saturday after the tractor-trailer he was traveling in met with an accident. Singh is survived by his mother, wife, daughter and a son.

A truck is said to have struck the tractor from behind when Singh and twelve other people were traveling to join the continuing demonstrations at the Shambhu border, close to Rajpura.

He became the sixth farmer to die in the protests staged by farmers against a number of demands, one of which being the legal right to a Minimum Support Price (MSP). The injured have been admitted to the Rajpura Civil Hospital.

Singh belonged to the BKU Ekta Sidhupur farmer organization, which is a part of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. His family was leasing additional property for cultivation in addition to their two acres of land. His father passed away a few years ago. He had participated in the farmer protests earlier as well.

A 21-year-old protester, Shubhkaran Singh, died at the Khanauri Border on Wednesday, February 21 allegedly due to a bullet injury. In a tweet later, the Haryana Police however alleged that protesting farmers sprayed chilli power in the stubble and set it on fire. "At least 12 police personnel were injured in the process," the tweet mentioned.