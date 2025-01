ETV Bharat / state

Dallewal's Blood Pressure Fluctuating, Condition Has Deteriorated: Doctors

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Khanauri border for over a month, in Sangrur district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: The condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 42 days to press for farmers' demands, "deteriorated" on Monday evening with a drop in his blood pressure, doctors present at the protest site said.

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court-appointed panel met 70-year-old Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid. He has so far refused to take medical assistance, offered by the Punjab government following the apex court's directions. Dallewal's blood pressure dropped to 80/56 and is fluctuating, the doctors said.

"His condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure dropped sharply. After seeing his condition, we got worried. We cannot give him any medical assistance," said Dr Avtar Singh.

"We lifted his legs following which his blood flow improved a little bit," said Singh, who is part of a team of NGO '5 Rivers Heart Association'. "His blood pressure and pulse rate are fluctuating," he said.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

On December 20, the apex court put the onus on Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on his hospitalisation. Farmer leaders had earlier said Dallewal had not had anything during his fast. He is taking just water, they had said.

During the past several days, the Punjab government has made several attempts through officials to persuade Dallewal to take medical aid if he does not wish to break his fast, but he has refused.

The high-powered committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nawab Singh on Monday met Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid.