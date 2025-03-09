Punjab Ex-Serviceman's Unique Initiative To Fight Off Drugs, Mobile Addiction

Bathinda: At an era when addiction to mobile phones and drugs is having a critical impact on the lives of youths and children, an ex-serviceman from Punjab's Bathinda district has taken up an effort to keep them away from such evils in his native village.

After retiring from the Army in 2014, ex-soldier Jagjit Singh had returned to Chandbhan village. He felt that most of the youths of his village were wasting away their time. He decided to connect the youths to the ground through constructive activities and the villagers gave him full support. He started conducting exercise and yoga sessions for them.

"Initially, I had to face a lot of difficulties, but today, around 150 children from five to 18 years are undergoing training. They are trained for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. The villagers have played an important role in this initiative. The villagers supported this initiative and made the school ground available for us" Singh said.

The youths who have undergone training from Singh are also part of this initiative. From time to time, a diet chart is prepared for those undergoing training so that they become healthier while some former students have provided them T-shirts.

Apart from conducting training, Singh works as a security guard in a bank. He said he is happy to involve the youth of his village in exercise and yoga as such activities keep them away from drugs and distractions like mobile phones that will be useful for them in the future. Some children have been recruited in the Army, Police and ITBP, he said.