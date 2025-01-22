ETV Bharat / state

Punjab's Dikh Village Panchayat Sets Example With Slew Of Resolutions

Bathinda: When people of Dikh village in Punjab's Bathinda district unanimously elected the panchayat (village council) recently, it was not for nothing. For, the newly-elected council wasted no time in implementing a slew of groundbreaking resolutions that sparked discussions across the state.

Aimed at overall progress of the village, the panchayat introduced a series of resolutions like setting up library, felicitating meritorious students, banning tobacco sale, and avoiding wasteful expenditure at village functions, among others.

Highlighting the key decisions of the Sarva Sammati Panchayat, Sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said to ETV Bharat, "The panchayat recently convened a meeting during which several resolutions were passed to stop unnecessary expenses in the villages, especially during special occasions or funerals. If a person dies in the village, then there will be no preparation of elaborate feasts like jalebis and pakodas, rather simple meals will be served. Anyone who violates these orders of the Panchayat, will have to deposit Rs 21,000 to the Panchayat."

Strong resolution has been passed to curb drug trafficking. Sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said that the sale of energy drinks has been banned in the village shops. This apart, the shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell cigarettes and tobacco products to minors (those below the age of 18 years).

If anyone is caught selling drugs in the village, legal action will be taken by the panchayat and the 'numbardar' will not even provide bail to offenders, the Sarpanch said.