Punjab Court Asks Lawyer Of Sidhu Moosewala's Family To File Reply On BBC Documentary Case By June 23

Mansa: Mansa court in Punjab has directed the lawyer of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's family to file a reply by June 23 in connection with a case against the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) over its 'controversial' documentary based on the singer's life and death.

While the British broadcaster submitted an application in the court seeking dismissal of the case filed against it, the court on Monday sought a response from the family of the late Punjabi singer over the documentary. The court has reportedly given time till June 23, 2025, for their lawyer to submit a formal response in this regard.

Speaking to media after the hearing today, advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, the lawyer representing Moosewala's family, said, "The court had earlier fixed today's date for BBC to respond in the matter. However, their lawyers submitted an application seeking dismissal of the case, saying it is not maintainable. The court has now set June 23 for us to respond to that application. We will definitely file our reply."

Mittal further stated that the case is based on objections raised by Moosewala's parents, who were upset over the release of the BBC documentary titled 'The Killing Call' on their son. They believe the documentary film could create unrest and disturb social harmony and may also influence the ongoing legal case related to his murder.

The court proceedings were initiated after Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Moosewala, said the documentary might create obstacles in their quest for justice by affecting the case pending in the court.

The Mansa court has fixed June 23 as the date for next hearing on the matter.

A hearing was held in the Mansa court today in the case related to a BBC documentary based on the life and death of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The British broadcaster has requested the court to dismiss the case filed against it. Gurbinder Singh, the family’s legal advisor, had cited that the legal notice accuses the filmmakers of including personal details about Sidhu Moosewala and materials related to his murder and the ongoing investigation, without the family’s consent. Balkaur Singh had stated that such content could adversely impact the legal proceedings and is both illegal and mentally distressing for the family. He also emphasised that any such publication or screening, made without formal approval, is a violation of Indian law and the family's privacy.

