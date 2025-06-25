Punjab Cong Rift: Now Vice Presidents Pargat Singh, Kushaldeep Dhillon Resign

Faridkot: In the wake of the party's defeat in the recent Ludhiana West bypolls, a rift in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has surfaced with senior leaders resigning from their posts.

Two state unit vice presidents, Pargat Singh and Kushaldeep Singh 'Kikki' Dhillon, have quit. Two days back, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu was defeated in the Ludhiana West bye-election. Hours later, Anshu stepped down from the post of state unit working president, claiming moral responsibility for the loss.

Now, hockey player and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh and former Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh 'Kikki' Dhillon, have sent their resignations to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership.

No response was received from Dhillon about his resignation and a person who received the call on his behalf informed that the Congress leader is currently out of India.

When Faridkot district president Navdeep Singh Babbu Brar was contacted, he confirmed Dhillon's resignation but clarified that the resignation is only from the post of state unit vice president. Dhillon will continue to work in the party as before, Brar said.

Notably, in the aftermath of Congress's defeat in the bypolls, both Dhillon and Singh had called for an introspection and emphasised on restructuring the state unit.