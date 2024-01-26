Loading...

Punjab CM to Become Father for 3rd Time, Says Rejecting State's Tableau is GOI's Loss

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Punjab CM to Become Father for 3rd Time, Says Rejecting Punjab's Tableau is Centre's Loss

Along with criticising the Centre for rejecting the state's tableau Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that he will become father for the third time in March. Mann said he and his wife don't know whether it is a boy or a girl but only prays to God that the child is healthy.

Chandigarh: Hoisting the national flag at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann once again slammed the Centre for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade in Delhi. Mann also said that he is set to become a father for the third time and is sharing his joy with the people.

Addressing the event, Mann said, "I want to share my personal happiness and make a public announcement. Happiness is coming to my house in March. My wife Dr Gurpreet Mann is seven-month pregnant. We don't know if we will welcome a boy or a girl. Whoever comes, should be healthy. This is our prayer to God and I request all to pray for us."

Deliberating on the importance of the day, Mann said the occasion is not special just because it is Republic Day but because the day has come due to the sacrifice made by the Punjabis. "Had it not been for the Punjabis, the day would not have arrived. Punjabis fought for India's freedom, laid down their lives and then Republic Day has come. This is why Republic Day is special for Punjab," he said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Mann said whether it is Kuka movement, Gadar movement or Kamagata Maru movement, Punjab has made a significant contribution in all movements.

"It is unfortunate that the tableau of Punjab was rejected by the Government of India. If something is written or displayed incorrectly on the tableau please tell me. The rejection does not mean our respect for our martyrs Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Rajguru Sukhdev would diminish," Mann said.

Punjab CM further said that if the state's tableau was included in the Republic Day parade in Delhi then it would have increased the Centre's respect. "Rejecting Punjab's tableau is your loss not ours," he added.

