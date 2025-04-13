Punjab CM Slams Pratap Singh Bajwa Over "50 grenades" Remark, Warns Of Action

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday came down heavily on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for claiming that 50 grenades had reached the state. Mann has ordered a probe into the matter and warned of strict action if the purpose of Bajwa's statement was found to spread terror.

In a video statement Mann said, "If Pratap Singh Bajwa has said 50 grenades have entered Punjab, 18 of those have exploded and 32 are yet to go off then where did he get it from? Those who sent the grenades are themselves calling up Bajwa and telling him? What connection does he have with Pakistan that he is being given such information? How can you say that 32 bombs are yet to go off? If you have any solid evidence, then share it with us. Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die? If you are spreading these rumors just to spread terror then be ready to face action. Bajwa and other leaders of the party should confirm where the bombs are in Punjab. Otherwise, orders will be issued to the police to take action against them for giving false information and spreading terror."

Earlier during an interview to a private channel Bajwa had claimed that 50 grenades have reached Punjab, 18 of them have already exploded and 32 are yet to go off.

Bajwa's remarks prompted police investigation. On orders of the CM, AIG Counter Intelligence Ravjot Grewal along with a police team reached Bajwa's residence in Chandigarh for interrogation. Bajwa, however, has not given any information as to where he got this information about the arrival of the grenades. Police said interrogations will continue and it is hoped that the senior Congress leader will give full support.

Later in a clarification to his statement, Bajwa said, "I had given a statement to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that many bombs have reached Punjab, 18 have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to go off. My sources told me that since I am in an important position, I should be alerted. I have fully cooperated with Counter Intelligence and will continue to do so. Our job is to save people and help the Punjab government. I have told the Counter Intelligence team that I cannot reveal my sources. I told them whatever information I had. All this is just a drama of the AAP government."