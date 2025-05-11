'Not Only Water But Our Blood,' Punjab CM Orders Release Of Extra Water To Rajasthan For Military Needs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered the release of additional water to Rajasthan "for catering to the needs of the military in the state. Sharing the information on his X handle, CM Mann said that the Rajasthan government had asked for additional water from the quota of Punjab.

Mann said that if it comes to the interest of the country, then Punjab will always stand by it. "Today, the Rajasthan government has demanded additional water from Punjab's quota. The army deployed at the Rajasthan border for the country's security requires extra water. Whenever it comes to the nation's interest, Punjab never backs down. For the country's brave army, not only Punjab's water but our blood is also ready," the Punjab CM wrote on X.

Bhagwant Mann added that "Keeping the needs of the army personnel in mind, I have directed to provide additional water to Rajasthan immediately".

It is worth noting that earlier, Haryana had also demanded 4500 cusecs of additional water, but Punjab denied the request, saying Haryana has already taken its quota of water. The dispute escalated so much that the Punjab Police had to be deployed at the Bhakra Nangal dam. It was alleged that the Bhakra Beas Management Board tried to release water to Haryana without the consent of Punjab. The matter has also reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.