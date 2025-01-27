Mann Condemns Attempt To Vandalise Ambedkar's Statue In Amritsar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the attempt to damage a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, and said strict action will be taken in the matter. Police on Sunday arrested a man hailing from Moga district of Punjab, who allegedly attempted to damage the statue of Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested the accused after registering an FIR. Mann, in a post on X, said the incident is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven. "Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab," Mann said.

The chief minister further said, "Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits." A purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the man could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder and carrying a hammer.

Opposition leaders strongly condemned the incident, with some leaders saying there could be a "deep-rooted" conspiracy behind it which needs to be thoroughly probed. Punjab Congress chief and party MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said there could be a "deep-rooted" conspiracy behind it.

"There should be a high-level probe," Warring demanded. BJP senior leader Tarun Chugh said the culprit should be given strict punishment. The conspiracy needs to be unearthed, he said. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also strongly condemned the incident and demanded a thorough inquiry to unravel the "conspiracy" behind the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar ji's statue at the Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let's stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society," Badal posted on X.