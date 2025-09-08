ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Mann Announces Compensation For Flood Victims

Mann said farmers who have availed loans from cooperative banks won't have to pay six months' instalments, and the interest will also be waived off.

CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a cabinet meeting from the hospital on Monday.
CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a cabinet meeting from the hospital on Monday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, on Monday said the government will provide compensation to flood victims. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting attended by Mann virtually.

The families of the deceased will be extended a compensation of Rs four lakh, and those whose houses have suffered damage will also be given financial assistance. A compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre will be provided for crop loss. The affected farmers will be directly handed over the cheques once the water subsides from their lands, and those who have lost cattle to the disaster will also be compensated.

Mann said farmers who have availed loans from cooperative banks will not have to pay any instalments for six months, and the interest accrued during the period will be waived off.

"Floodwaters have caused a lot of damage to schools, colleges and government buildings. These will be surveyed and repaired. In this time of crisis, the Punjab government stands with all Punjabis," Mann said.

After the subsidence of floodwaters, medical camps and an inoculation drive will be undertaken, with doctors checking people's health at the camps daily and distributing free medicines.

As per government data, 3.88 lakh people have been rendered homeless in 2,050 villages under 23 flood-hit districts, affecting over 20 lakh villagers. So far, 22,938 people have been evacuated, and 219 relief camps have been opened to shelter 5,404 people.

Mann said 1.77 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected and 48 people lost their lives so far, while three people from Pathankot have been missing.

