Health Scheme For All: Punjab CM Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 10 Lakh For Every Family, Three Crore People To Benefit

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday launched the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana (Chief Minister Health Scheme), facilitating free and cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state. The health scheme was unveiled by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal during an event held in Chandigarh.

Under this scheme, health cards would be issued to the residents of Punjab, using which they can avail cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh at all government as well as private hospitals across the state. As per the announcement made by the Punjab government in its 2025-26 budged, as many as 65 lakh families would benefit from the scheme.

Let us tell you that under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, a health card will be available, through which treatment up to Rs 10 lakh can be done in all hospitals of Punjab. This scheme will also include those people who come under the Central Government's scheme. They will get an additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh from the state. Cashless treatment of Rs 10 lakh will be available through the card.

As part of the Sehat Scheme, every eligible family will receive a health card, which will allow treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh in any hospital within Punjab, said CM Mann.

People already covered under the central government's scheme will also receive benefits, as they will get an additional Rs five lakh top-up cover from the state. Treatment under this scheme will be entirely cashless, reports said.

According to the chief minister, each family will get free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year under this scheme. "Over 2000 diseases will be treated free of cost in all government and private hospitals of Punjab. Around three crore (65 lakh families) will be covered under this scheme," he said.