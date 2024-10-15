Punjab CM Gives Nod To Construct 13,400 Km Of Link Roads

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave nod for the construction of 13,400 kilometers of link roads at a cost of Rs 2,436.49 crore. Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister said these link roads will give impetus to the state's economic growth. The state government has decided to give a major facelift to the link road infrastructure by widening, strengthening and upgrading these rural link roads across the state, he said in an official release.

In another meeting, Mann also reviewed the work of setting up medical colleges in the state. Mann asked the officers to ensure the work on medical colleges is completed in a time-bound manner. Mann said the work is progressing in full swing for constructing medical colleges at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla.

These medical colleges and hospitals are aimed at making the state a hub of medical education in the country, thereby immensely benefitting the people of Punjab, he said. The chief minister also asked the officers concerned to prepare an elaborate plan for the facelift of medical colleges in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. He also asked the officers to explore the feasibility of hiring more super specialist doctors in government hospitals.