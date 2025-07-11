PM Modi Flies Blind, Lands Wherever He Sees A Country Below: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Punjab government discussed several important issues, like making strict laws in the case of sacrilege, on Friday, the second day of the 4-day special session of the Punjab Assembly. After today’s session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted the opposition leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues.

Speaking about the water dispute between Haryana and Punjab, Mann slammed PM Modi for his inaction in the matter. "Earlier, an advertisement came that Prime Minister Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. If the prime minister (Prime Minister Modi) can solve the issues of other countries, then why does he not solve the issue of the two states of his country? Can't he solve the dispute between Punjab and Haryana? Haryana is our younger brother, but the prime minister of our country wants to continue the war between us,” Mann said.

On July 9, a meeting was held between the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, in which, for the first time, there were indications of a solution to this issue.

After the meeting, Mann had said that another meeting would be held in Delhi on August 5. “We have said that the water that will come from the cancellation of the Indus River Treaty should go to both states. The SYL canal cannot be built, but if the water comes from Kashmir, then there is no harm in giving us water. Haryana and Punjab are brothers. Now this fight should end.”

“There has always been politics in this matter. Both of us states fight for 20 lakh litre-feet (MAF) of water, but if the canal comes from Kashmir, we will get 23 lakh litre-feet (MAF) of water,” Mann said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayib Singh Saini had said on this issue, “Meaningful discussions have taken place; we are sitting together and finding a solution to this issue. Punjab and Haryana are brothers. This issue will be discussed again on August 5. The hearing on the SYL issue is to be held on August 13. It is expected that the centre and both the states will want to find a solution before that.”

Mann mocks PM Modi’s foreign trips

Mann also targeted PM Modi on his foreign trips, terming them futile. “Is the objective of India's foreign policy only to do publicity? The Prime Minister is visiting countries whose names people do not know,” Mann said. “He (PM Modi) should also pay attention to the balance between India's internal and external policy. Don't we have the right to question the Prime Minister's foreign trips? Can't we question the foreign policy? When we fought a war with Pakistan, no country in the world supported us... Then what is the benefit of such foreign trips?”

“The Prime Minister goes to those countries whose names no one even knows, and he is given the highest respect there. The number of people who come to see JCB in our country is equal to the population of those countries. When the Prime Minister goes on a foreign tour, he sits in the plane and asks which country is below and lands the plane there. The Prime Minister suddenly went to Pakistan and came back after eating biryani. They do not let us go to Pakistan, do not give us a certificate of patriotism; we have freed the country by sacrificing our lives,” Mann said.

A few days ago, CM Mamata also raised questions about the PM's foreign trip, after which the Foreign Ministry said, without naming anyone, “We have seen some comments made by a high-ranking state official on India's relations with friendly countries of the Global South. These comments are irresponsible and regrettable. They do not befit a state official. The Government of India dissociates itself from such inappropriate comments that weaken India's relations with friendly countries."

"What do you know about the value of a pinch of sindoor, Narendra?"

This is not the first time that the Punjab CM has made such a sarcastic attack on the Prime Minister of the country; earlier also he had also made a similar attack on the Modi government regarding Operation Sindoor.

“Those who like sindoor, let them have it. Women apply Sindoor only for their husbands, not for the BJP people. What do you know about the value of this pinch of sindoor, Narendra Babu?” he had said. “Sindoor is being mocked in the name of Operation Sindoor. If sindoor is sent to your house, will you apply sindoor in the name of Modi? Is this the One Nation One Husband scheme?”

Big statement on Diljit's issue

Earlier, Mann had also criticised the central government for banning singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's film. He had said that Diljit’s film, which was shot much before the Pahalgam attack, is not being allowed to be released because it has a Pakistani actress.

“Now the Indian team will play against the Pakistani cricket team; no one has any objection to this. Sometimes they are distributing certificates of being a Sardar, sometimes of being a traitor,” he added.\