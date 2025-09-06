Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Improving: Officials

ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh: The health of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has improved and "he is likely to be discharged from a private hospital in Mohali soon," officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high-grade fever for the past two days. A medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital on Friday said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilised. He is currently under observation and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition.”

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia went to Fortis Hospital and met CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Sisodia said, "The Chief Minister said that he will hold meetings with officials during his stay in the hospital to provide relief to the flood-affected people. CM Mann still cares about the flood victims and Punjab. He wants to recover soon and help."