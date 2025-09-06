Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Improving: Officials

Chief Minister Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high-grade fever for the past two days
Published : September 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The health of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has improved and "he is likely to be discharged from a private hospital in Mohali soon," officials said on Saturday.
Chief Minister Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high-grade fever for the past two days. A medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital on Friday said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.
On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilised. He is currently under observation and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition.”
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia went to Fortis Hospital and met CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.
Sisodia said, "The Chief Minister said that he will hold meetings with officials during his stay in the hospital to provide relief to the flood-affected people. CM Mann still cares about the flood victims and Punjab. He wants to recover soon and help."
'Cabinet meeting was cancelled'
Before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, the Punjab cabinet meeting scheduled for 4 pm on Friday was also cancelled.
A day earlier, as Chief Minister Mann remained indisposed owing to a high fever, the Cabinet meeting scheduled was cancelled. The Chief Minister had also cancelled his visit to flood-hit villages along with the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Kapurthala district on Thursday at the last minute as he was unwell and was not in a condition to travel.
Meanwhile, CM Mann has directed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to supervise the process. He said to ensure direct communication between the administration and the people, a gazetted officer will be sent to each village.
