Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle Today: 5 New Faces To Join Bhagwant Mann's Team

Chandigarh: Five new faces are expected to be inducted while four ministers will be dropped in a major reshuffle in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Cabinet in Punjab on Monday evening. According to sources, the new ministers will take oath at the Rajbhavan at 5 pm on Monday.

AAP sources claim that Mohinder Bhagat, who just won the Jalandhar West by-poll, Sham Churasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh, Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal and Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian will be the new faces inducted into the cabinet.

The ministers to be dropped from the cabinet include Local Bodies Minister Balkaur Singh, Horticulture and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Revenue Minister Brahm ShankarJimpa, and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan.