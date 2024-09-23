Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle Today: 5 New Faces To Join Bhagwant Mann's Team

Chandigarh: Five new faces are expected to be inducted while four ministers will be dropped in a major reshuffle in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Cabinet in Punjab on Monday evening. According to sources, the new ministers will take oath at the Rajbhavan at 5 pm on Monday.
AAP sources claim that Mohinder Bhagat, who just won the Jalandhar West by-poll, Sham Churasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh, Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal and Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian will be the new faces inducted into the cabinet.
The ministers to be dropped from the cabinet include Local Bodies Minister Balkaur Singh, Horticulture and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Revenue Minister Brahm ShankarJimpa, and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan.
The move comes ahead of the Assembly by-elections and Panchayat polls in the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the Jalandhar by-election campaign had hinted that Mohinder Bhagat would soon join the Cabinet. Now, the government has requested a meeting with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to officially induct new ministers, including Bhagat, on Monday evening. Currently, there are 15 ministers in Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet, including the chief minister. However, there is no official confirmation from the government regarding the cabinet rejig.