ETV Bharat / state

Life Imprisonment, No Parole For Convicts: Punjab Cabinet Clears Bill On Sacrilege

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet has approved a bill proposing strict punishment for sacrilege, including life imprisonment and no parole or furlough for convicts. The draft, titled "The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Act, 2025", will be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, and opinions would be sought from general public and various organisations before its implementation.

As per the proposed law, those found guilty of desecrating religious scriptures or places of worship will be awarded a minimum jail term of 10 years, which could extend up to life imprisonment.

In case the accused happens to be a minor, then the parents will also be made a party. According to the draft, a provision of 3-5 years imprisonment has been made for desecration of holy scriptures and 'attempt' to damage religious scriptures.

No provision for parole or furlough

The anti-sacrilege law aims to make parents/guardians liable for offences if they "willfully or otherwise fail to discharge their duty to control and manage the accused child or a mentally insane or disabled person". If such an offence leads to communal riots, or causes loss of human life or damage to public or private property, the punishment may range from 20 years to life imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 10-20 lakh, the draft bill says. Moreover, there is no provision for parole or furlough for those who receive the maximum sentence or fail to pay the fine.

Those who conspire or incite sacrilege will also be prosecuted

The proposed law also covers religious figures such as granthis, pathi singhs, sevadars, ragis, dadhis, prabandhaks, pandits, purohits, maulvis and pastors appointed to perform religious duties related to their holy scriptures. If found guilty of sacrilege, they will be punished under the highest category of the offence.

Under this law, those who conspire, incite or assist in sacrilege, or those who obstruct or disrupt religious worship or rituals will also be prosecuted.