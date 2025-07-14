Life Imprisonment, No Parole For Convicts: Punjab Cabinet Clears Bill On Sacrilege

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet has approved a bill proposing strict punishment for sacrilege, including life imprisonment and no parole or furlough for convicts. The draft, titled "The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Act, 2025", will be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, and opinions would be sought from general public and various organisations before its implementation.
As per the proposed law, those found guilty of desecrating religious scriptures or places of worship will be awarded a minimum jail term of 10 years, which could extend up to life imprisonment.
In case the accused happens to be a minor, then the parents will also be made a party. According to the draft, a provision of 3-5 years imprisonment has been made for desecration of holy scriptures and 'attempt' to damage religious scriptures.
No provision for parole or furlough
The anti-sacrilege law aims to make parents/guardians liable for offences if they "willfully or otherwise fail to discharge their duty to control and manage the accused child or a mentally insane or disabled person". If such an offence leads to communal riots, or causes loss of human life or damage to public or private property, the punishment may range from 20 years to life imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 10-20 lakh, the draft bill says. Moreover, there is no provision for parole or furlough for those who receive the maximum sentence or fail to pay the fine.
Those who conspire or incite sacrilege will also be prosecuted
The proposed law also covers religious figures such as granthis, pathi singhs, sevadars, ragis, dadhis, prabandhaks, pandits, purohits, maulvis and pastors appointed to perform religious duties related to their holy scriptures. If found guilty of sacrilege, they will be punished under the highest category of the offence.
Under this law, those who conspire, incite or assist in sacrilege, or those who obstruct or disrupt religious worship or rituals will also be prosecuted.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the government wants to bring stringent and permanent law without any loopholes, that will be implemented strongly in the future. Currently, for sacrilege-related offences, there is a provision of a maximum imprisonment of three years under Sections 298 and 299 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Fresh Case Of Alleged Sacrilege
Amid government's efforts to bring anti-sacrilege law, a fresh incident of alleged sacrilege has triggered protests from Sikh groups in Amritsar. As per reports, parts of Sri Gutka Sahib were found in a garbage truck in Ranjit Avenue area.
Nihang Singh Baba Paras said the driver of the garbage-laden vehicle saw the torn parts in his truck and handed them over to Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash Sahib in D-Block. However, when Nihang Singhs approached the Gurdwara management, they allegedly denied receiving anything and refused to show CCTV footage, claiming that the cameras weren't functional.
"It is extremely unfortunate. Police must take legal action and arrest those responsible," said Baba Paras.
Meanwhile, several Sikh organisations, including the All India Sikh Satkar Committee, strongly condemned the incident and warned of a massive protest if strict action is not taken.
