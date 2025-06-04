Punjab Cabinet's Big Decision: Rs 68 Cr Loan Waiver Approved For 4727 SC Families

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet has approved a proposal for the waiver of loans amounting to Rs 68 crore taken by 4,727 Scheduled Caste (SC) families from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation.

It has been decided to waive loans disbursed till March 31, 2020. These loans were taken to start small businesses or for educational purposes.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that it was promised in the budget speech that the debt would be waived and now the promise has been fulfilled with the cabinet's nod. The debt includes principal amount and the interest, he added.

According to Mann, the debt had been pending for 20 years but none of the political parties cared for the SC families when they were in power. The total loan amount of Rs 68 crore comprises principal amount of Rs 30 crore, interest of Rs 23 crore and penal interest of Rs 15 crore, he added.

"Taking loan is not anyone's hobby but compulsion. No one thinks that he will take a loan and can forget about it later. People work hard but sometimes the circumstances are such that they do not possess the means to repay the loan taken. The recovery rate of cooperative banks in mines is going well but in Dhuri this recovery rate is very good," CM said.

All banks have been advised to follow loan disbursal and recovery system properly. Major decisions will be taken in this direction in coming days. "From farmers to all sections of the society, our main aim is to make Punjab colourful again. If one bead is removed from the garland, it is no longer a garland," he said.

The CM further said that the Punjab government is committed to eradicate drug menace and a huge war has been waged against it. Government has adopted a zero policy towards drug menace and nobody will be spared, he added.

Regarding the ongoing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over Bhakra Beas water, Mann said, "We are the heirs of Bhai Kanhaiya, who used to give water to the enemies but Punjab will not give its share of water to anyone. Haryana was told many times that its share of water is decreasing and it should be used properly. But no attention was paid in this direction."

He said that there are international rules stating that an agreement should be reviewed after 25 years and this is also mentioned in the Maintenance Act. However, no such review has been done so far, he added.