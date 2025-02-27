Punjab Cabinet Approves New Excise Policy, Birth-Death Reforms & Water Pollution Penalties

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has approved a new excise policy in its latest cabinet meeting, setting a revenue target of Rs 11,200 crore for the upcoming financial year. Liquor vends will now be allotted through e-tendering to enhance transparency.

Excise Policy Highlights

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that ₹10,200 crore had already been collected in the 2024-25 financial year. The e-tendering process will continue, with 207 groups formed. Each group is valued at approximately RS 40 crore, but the final amount may increase or decrease by up to 25%.

Key changes include:

A 3% quota for country liquor.

Reduction in the wholesale liquor license fee for ex-servicemen from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Increase the liquor storage limit on farms from 12 bottles to 36 bottles.

License holders can now store beer, vodka and gin.

Reduction in special beer shop licence fees from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25,000 per shop.

Approval for a new bottling plant.

Increase in cow cess from Rs 1 per litre to Rs 1.5 per litre.

Changes in Birth and Death Registration Rules

The Punjab Cabinet also approved amendments to birth and death registration rules. Going forward, Deputy Commissioners will be responsible for amending records, a role previously handled by magistrates. Additionally, doctors must now specify the cause of death on death certificates.

Water Pollution Penalties Increased

The cabinet has approved amendments to the Water Amendment Act, introducing stricter financial penalties for water pollution. The fine for violating water pollution regulations will now range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15 lakh, replacing the previous punishment of three months to one year of imprisonment. However, there is no longer a jail term for violations.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced these changes following the cabinet meeting, highlighting the government’s commitment to revenue generation, governance reforms, and environmental protection.

