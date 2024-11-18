ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Women Commission Slaps Notice On Ex-CM Charanjit Channi For 'Objectionable' Remarks

Punjab Women Commission issued notice to former CM Charanjit Channi for his objectionable comments against women at rally in support of Amrita Warring in Giddarbaha.

Former CM Charanjit Channi (ETV Bharat/ File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: Amid intense campaigning for the bypolls in four districts of Punjab, the Women Commission has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged insulting and objectionable remarks against women.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress candidate Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, at Giddarbaha, Channi had slammed the Opposition parties. Narrating a story of two dogs, he had made objectionable comments on women.

"One dog belongs to a Brahmin and one dog belongs to a Jat. Both dogs met and asked each other about their whereabouts. While the Brahmin's dog said he was having fun and is fed 'Kheer', the Jat's dog said he is served lassi but stays there because of respect. One day, the Brahmin's dog asked what kind of respect the other gets. The Jat's dog whose name was Dabu said his master has two wives, when both of them fight they address the other as Dabu's wife and mistress. Same is the case with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP. The AAP workers say that the government is below them," Channi had said.

Notice issued against Channi

Channi's statement has sparked a political row while the Punjab Women Commission issued a notice to the Congress leader. It stated that Channi was speaking against women by narrating a story while candidate Amrita Waring was also standing next to him.

Bikram Singh Majithia objected

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia took to the social media to raise his objection. Majithia wrote, "Using objectionable words for sisters while standing beside Amrita Warring, a candidate from Giddarbaha, shows Channi's low mentality and he should be ashamed of making such insulting comments".

Notably, even before this incident, 'Me Too' allegations were levelled against Channi and a video of alleged molestation had surfaced.

"Guru Sahib's Sikhs have no caste. A Sikh is a Guru's Sikh only. Guru Patshah ended all discriminations of caste, high and low among us. Guru Sahib's philosophy is for the good of all. Charanjit Channi should apologise to Punjabis for this discriminatory statement," he said.

