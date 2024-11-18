ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Women Commission Slaps Notice On Ex-CM Charanjit Channi For 'Objectionable' Remarks

Chandigarh: Amid intense campaigning for the bypolls in four districts of Punjab, the Women Commission has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged insulting and objectionable remarks against women.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress candidate Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, at Giddarbaha, Channi had slammed the Opposition parties. Narrating a story of two dogs, he had made objectionable comments on women.

"One dog belongs to a Brahmin and one dog belongs to a Jat. Both dogs met and asked each other about their whereabouts. While the Brahmin's dog said he was having fun and is fed 'Kheer', the Jat's dog said he is served lassi but stays there because of respect. One day, the Brahmin's dog asked what kind of respect the other gets. The Jat's dog whose name was Dabu said his master has two wives, when both of them fight they address the other as Dabu's wife and mistress. Same is the case with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP. The AAP workers say that the government is below them," Channi had said.

Notice issued against Channi

Channi's statement has sparked a political row while the Punjab Women Commission issued a notice to the Congress leader. It stated that Channi was speaking against women by narrating a story while candidate Amrita Waring was also standing next to him.