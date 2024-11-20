ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Bypolls: 8.53 Pc Polling In 4 Assembly Segment In First Two Hours

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray for by-polls to four assembly segments in Punjab that began at 7 am.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: A voter turnout of over eight percent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab on Wednesday, officials said. Polling began at 7 am and would end at 6 pm.

Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha. A voter turnout of 8.53 percent was registered till 9 am, they said. The Gidderbaha seat recorded 13.1 percent polling, Dera Baba Nanak 9.7 percent, Barnala 6.9 percent and Chabbewal 4.15 percent.

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray for the bypolls. A total of 6.96 lakh voters, including 3.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 831 polling stations. More than 6,400 Punjab Police personnel and 17 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed, the officials said.

There will be 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations, they added. Among the key contestants in the fray are former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (BJP), Amrita Warring and Jatinder Kaur (Congress), and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal (AAP).

Amrita is the wife of the Congress' Punjab chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Jatinder Kaur is the spouse of Gurdaspur MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The Shiromani Akali Dal has not fielded candidates for the bypolls, the results of which will be announced on November 23.

The AAP currently has 91 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, while the Congress has 15, Shiromani Akali Dal three, BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one. One seat is held by an Independent MLA.

Chandigarh: A voter turnout of over eight percent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab on Wednesday, officials said. Polling began at 7 am and would end at 6 pm.

Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha. A voter turnout of 8.53 percent was registered till 9 am, they said. The Gidderbaha seat recorded 13.1 percent polling, Dera Baba Nanak 9.7 percent, Barnala 6.9 percent and Chabbewal 4.15 percent.

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray for the bypolls. A total of 6.96 lakh voters, including 3.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 831 polling stations. More than 6,400 Punjab Police personnel and 17 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed, the officials said.

There will be 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations, they added. Among the key contestants in the fray are former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (BJP), Amrita Warring and Jatinder Kaur (Congress), and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal (AAP).

Amrita is the wife of the Congress' Punjab chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Jatinder Kaur is the spouse of Gurdaspur MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The Shiromani Akali Dal has not fielded candidates for the bypolls, the results of which will be announced on November 23.

The AAP currently has 91 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, while the Congress has 15, Shiromani Akali Dal three, BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one. One seat is held by an Independent MLA.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOTER TURNOUTPUNJAB BYPOLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.