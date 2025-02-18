ETV Bharat / state

5 Dead As Bus Falls Into Drain In Punjab's Faridkot

A bus fell into a drain in Punjab's Faridkot district on Tuesday morning, resulting in four deaths and several injuries.

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Faridkot: Five people were killed and several injured after a private bus full of passengers fell into a drain on the Kotkapura Road in Punjab's Faridkot district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The bus was coming from Kotkapura to Faridkot and collided with a truck coming on the opposite side near the drain after the collision, the bus broke the railing of the bridge. According to police, prima facie, the driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result of which, it fell from a bridge into the drain.

5 Dead After Bus Falls Into Drain In Punjab's Faridkot (ETV Bharat)

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain said 26 passengers have been shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College Hospital in Faridkot.

"The bus was going at a high speed due to which it hit the truck. After the collision, the bus fell into the canal. I didn't know what happened after that. People pulled me out safely," said a passenger who was rescued from the accident spot.

SSP Pragya Jain who reached the accident spot said that it would be premature to say about the cause of the accident. "For now, the focus is on the relief work. 26 passengers have been evacuated on the spot, they are safe, she added. Efforts are on to lift the bus from the drain.

