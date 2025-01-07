ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana

Devotees while demanding strict action against the culprits have urged for enhanced security of temples.

A view of Sheetla Mata Temple in Ludhiana, Punjab
A view of Sheetla Mata Temple in Ludhiana, Punjab (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Unidentified burglars broke into the Sheetla Mata temple in the BRS Nagar area of Punjab's Ludhiana and stole 35 kilograms of silver during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said. The theft has created a stir among residents, especially the devotees.

According to temple priest Lala Ram, the burglars gained entry by breaking the temple’s main door lock and stole silver offerings, including decorative items like the silver canopy, parasols, the silver umbrella of Sheetla Mata weighing about 19 kg, and a silver coating of the Shivling.

A view of Sheetla Mata Temple in Ludhiana, Punjab
A view of Sheetla Mata Temple in Ludhiana, Punjab (ETV Bharat)

The incident was discovered early Monday morning when Lala Ram arrived at the temple for routine prayers. “I found the locks broken and the silver canopy and other items missing,” the priest said, adding he immediately informed the police.

Police Action
A police team visited the site and launched an investigation, collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits. Authorities suspect that the thieves conducted a recce before committing the crime.

Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana
Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

“The culprits appear to have planned the theft meticulously. Efforts are underway to trace them,” said SHO Neeraj Chaudhary of Ludhiana Sarabha Nagar, while confirming that no arrests have been made so far. “The entire matter is being thoroughly investigated. CCTV footage is being scanned. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana
Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

Devotees Demand Enhanced Security
Meanwhile, residents and devotees have expressed concern over the temple’s security and urged authorities to enhance protection measures at places of worship. “Not only have they committed crime by stealing the valuables from the temple, but also have desecrated the idols.”

Burglars Steal 35 KG Silver From Sheetla Mata Temple In Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

