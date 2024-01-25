Punjab: Bomb Threat to Durgiana Temple Keeps Cops on Alert

Amritsar: The Holy City on Thursday was shaken following a bomb threat to the iconic Durgiana temple.

Earlier this morning the temple committee received a call threatening to kill former minister Laxmikanta Chawla, who is now president of the Durgiana temple committee, and secretary Arun Khanna.

In fact, Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun had also issued such threats in recent times. A couple of days ago, he had threatened to damage the Durgiana temple. The Khalistani supporter had released a video asking to shut the temple and hand over its keys to the Harmandir Sahib.

The Amritsar police had registered a case against Pannun in the D-Division police station. After Pannu's threat, security has been beefed up outside the Durgiana temple as well. However, now after this threat, top police officials have reached the spot.

Ram Pathak, an official of the Durgiana Committee, speaking to the media shared, "The caller also threatened to shoot Boria Bistar and said that the Durgiana Minister will be blown up with a bomb."

Following the calls, cops were intimated and they were quick to act. Stringent security measures have been taken to ensure that no pilgrim's life is under threat. Police are also taking help from dog squad.

Cops have also assured that there was no need to panic. No laxity shall be exercised in any form of security. They said that whatever mischievous elements are behind this, they will be brought under control soon.