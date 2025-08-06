Punjab: Blast At Oxygen Cylinder Plant Kills Two, Injures Three

Mohali: At least two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a massive explosion took place at an oxygen cylinder plant here in Punjab on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident triggered a panic among the people, as the plant is located inside an industrial area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Asif Khan and Devendra Kumar, both about 25 years old and residents of Kambala village. Following the incident, senior police officers and civil administration rushed to the spot for rescue and assessment of the situation.

“The preliminary investigation is underway, and we are still finding out the cause. Leakage could also be the reason, but we do not confirm this. Let the probe complete things; they will be clear,” said Superintendent of Police, City Sirivenella.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Mohali for treatment. Authorities said all three are severely injured, and their condition is being closely monitored.

According to an eyewitness, a cylinder exploded inside the plant when at least 15 to 20 people were working. “There was a delay in the rescue, as the ambulance came two and a half hours after the accident. This led to the death of an injured person,” said Ramraj, a worker.

Owner of ‘Hi-Tech Gases’, Satinder Kaur Sachdeva, expressed shock over the incident, saying she lost her son in a similar incident three years ago. “The incident is painful for me, as a similar accident struck my younger son,” she said. “At that time, all the workers, including the deceased, stood with us; today we are also with their families to share the grief and pain,” she said.