Punjab BJP Expels Leader Satkar Kaur After Arrest In Drug Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Thursday expelled party leader Satkar Kaur a day after she was arrested in a drugs case.
It is learnt that Kaur has been expelled from the BJP for six years on the directions by state party president Sunil Jakhar.
Kaur, a former Congress leader, was arrested along with her nephew Jaskirat Singh by the police in Sunny Enclave area of Mohali on Wednesday evening for allegedly peddling heroin. IG Police Sukhchain Singh Gill, who announced Kaur's arrests at a press conferernce, said that police also seized 100 grams of heroin, cash and four vehicles from their possession.
A senior police officer said that besides Kaur and Singh, another drug peddler Barinder Singh has also been arrested from whose possession 28 grams of heroin were recovered.
Kaur Pleads Innocence
Denying police charges, Kaur said that she was innocent and was being framed by her political rivals for vendetta.
"I am being framed under political grudge. I am innocent and allegations are being made against me for political mileage," she added.
In September last year also, Kaur was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Department in a disproportionate assets case. Her husband Jasmail Singh Ladi Gehri was also taken into custody by the department in the case.
