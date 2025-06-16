'MLAs Who Rode Cycles Now Own Luxury Cars': Punjab BJP Chief Writes To CM For HC Probe Into Drug Money Trail

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking an investigation under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court into the drug money trail so as to track down the powerful end beneficiaries of this menace in Punjab.

"Drug cartels in Punjab cannot flourish without some kind of patronage. The recovery of narcotics in Punjab amounts to several thousand crores of rupees, which underlies the rot that exists," he wrote on his X handle.

He alleged that drug money has changed the fortunes of many politicians with MLAs who earlier rode cycles now owning luxury cars while others possessing huge farm houses. "It can not be dismissed as mere coincidence that at the same time the fortunes of so many Punjab politicians have turned in the last few years. MLAs who would come on cycles now own luxury cars worth crores. Many have farm houses spread over acres," his post read.

The BJP leader further wrote, "The flow of money has to be established to catch the big fish and arrest the end beneficiaries, be it politicians across party lines or officials. Without this, the government’s claim in its fight against drugs in Punjab remains a farce".

Jakhar has also shared his letter to the CM on his X handle.

The issue came to the surface with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema's statement when he shared information related to drug trafficking. He said that the erstwhile Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP and Congress governments were involved in drug trafficking in Punjab and also talked about conducting dope tests of Opposition leaders.