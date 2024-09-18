Punjab: Fire Breaks Out In Mattress Factory In Bathinda; 4 Labourers Rescued, 3 Dead

Bathinda: Three workers died after a terrible fire broke out inside a mattress factory in the Gehri Buttar village on the Dabbwali Road on Tuesday night. The dead bodies have been sent to the District Civil Hospital.

Police said seven labourers were present there when the fire broke out. The fire department could rescue four people but three others died in the incident. The three deceased, Lakhveer Singh, Narinder Singh and Vijay Singh, were residents of a local village, Shergarh.

The fire was so fierce that its flames could be seen far and wide. Bathinda Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot after receiving information about the fire, which spread rapidly, leading to the collapse of the factory's shed. The district administration took cognisance of the matter when the fire got out of hand and could not be controlled.

Fire tenders were called from the refinery and Haryana's Dabwali to control the flames. Police forces from different police stations were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Balkar Singh, a survivor, said that five workers including him were installing the ramp when the fire broke out. "All of a sudden, there were flames everywhere and we had to run for our lives. The fire spread so fast that it engulfed the entire factory," Singh said.

Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Bathinda, Narinder Singh, who rushed to the spot after receiving the news, said that the district administration had summoned fire tenders from Bathinda as well as other districts to control the fire. "The fire is under control now. We are investigating the case to find out how the fire broke out," he said.