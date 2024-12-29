All India Kisan Congress Extends Support To Farmers' Punjab Bandh On Dec 30

Chandigarh: The All India Kisan Congress has extended its support to farmers' Punjab Bandh on December 30.

Chairman of All India Kisan Congress Chairman and Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira extended his outfit's support to the bandh while appealing people of Punjab to support it.

'Government not listening to legitimate demands'

Khaira said the country's farmers are on the path of suicide due to debts. He appealed people to support the bandh to put pressure on the Central government which he alleged is not accepting farmers' legitimate demands. "On one hand, the government is waiving loans worth Rs 15 lakh crore of corporate houses, on the other, it is not accepting the demands of the farmers", he said. A few days earlier, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had asked the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party to clarify their stand on the Punjab bandh.

'Pilibhit encounter fake'

Khaira said the government is least concerned about people from Punjab and Sikhs who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Terming the recent encounter at Pilibhit in which three suspected Khalistani terrorists were killed as fake, he called upon the Supreme Court to look into the incident.

Camps set up on the borders for about 10 months

Farmers under the banners of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on the border of Punjab and Haryana since February 13. A group of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and December 14. They were not allowed to proceed to the national capital by Haryana Police.

Similarly, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70) is on a fast till death at Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). Amid Dallewal's deteriorating health, a delegation from Punjab's ruling AAP met the farmer leader at Khanauri on Wednesday and urged him to avail medical treatment.

Know what will be closed during the Bandh

The bandh will be from 7 am to 4 pm.

Schools and colleges will remain closed.

Buses will not run.

Rail traffic will be affected.

Shops will not open in cities.

Government and non-government offices will remain closed.

Gas stations will remain closed.

Petrol pumps will remain closed.

Vegetable markets shall remain closed.

Blockades at 200 to 300 places.

Find out what will remain open