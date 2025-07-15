Punjab Assembly Refers Anti-Sacrilege Bill To Select Committee

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly unanimously decided to send the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, to a Select Committee for consultation with all the stakeholders before it is enacted.

The Bill saw an elaborate discussion during the special session of the Assembly, where MLAs from all the parties expressed their views.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, after hearing the opinion of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, referred the Bill to the Select Committee. The Committee will be constituted by the Speaker. It will take the opinion of the various stakeholders and submit its report within six months.

Earlier, Mann said in the House that exemplary punishment would be given to those who desecrate holy scriptures. He said, "Whenever incidents of sacrilege happened, our hearts would break. But till date, there is no concrete law in this regard. The culprits used to come out after serving their sentence for a short time. Therefore, it is very important that whoever desecrates any religious scripture should get exemplary punishment."

The Chief Minister said that this Bill was brought so that the dignity of the holy scriptures could be maintained.

"We learn from these religious scriptures, and the coming generations will also learn from them," he said while describing the Bill as an important step towards maintaining communal harmony and protecting the sanctity of all religions.

He added, "If our God is not safe in our own home, then we will have to think seriously. A time of three to four months should be allotted for this Bill, and all the suggestions that come should be included. Suggestions from the opposition parties should also be taken in this."

Mann appealed to all the parties for cooperation and talked about making the Bill more comprehensive and balanced.

Meanwhile, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Aman Arora attacked the opposition leader from the Congress Partap Singh Bajwa, for wrongly accusing the AAP government on the sacrilege incidents.

He said that during the Congress government, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed regarding the sacrilege and firing incidents at Kot Kapura and Behbal Kalan presented four challans, in which the former Punjab Chief Minister late Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, were not made accused and only the officers were named.

He said that the SIT formed during the AAP government named seven accused, including the Badals. He said the Congress had protected the Badals, and their names were not included in any challan. He claimed that none of those responsible for sacrilege will be spared.

During the discussion, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema mentioned that when Surjit Singh Barnala was in power in 1986, five copies of the Guru Granth Sahib were set on fire in the Gurdwara Arjun Sahib in Nakodar.

He added that a commission was formed under the leadership of Justice Gurnam Singh to probe the matter. He pointed out that the second report presented by that Commission is missing.

The Anti-Sacrilege Bill, as it has come to be known, states that any damage to religious texts of all religions will be punished. There will be no compromise and no bail. An officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will investigate the case. Those guilty of sacrilege will face life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakhs. Those attempting sacrilege will face a prison sentence of three to five years.