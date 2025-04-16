ETV Bharat / state

Punjab And Haryana High Court Stays Arrest Of Partap Singh Bajwa In '50 Bombs' Remarks Case

The court stayed Bajwa's arrest over his plea seeking quashing of the case registered against him in Mohali's Cyber police station on April 13.

Partap Singh Bajwa
Partap Singh Bajwa (File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday stayed the arrest of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa till April 22 over his “50 bombs” claim.

The relief comes on Bajwa's petition in the court seeking quashing of the case registered against him in Mohali's Cyber police station on April 13 over his statement. Bajwa had mentioned in his petition that the case was politically motivated.

The lawyer appearing for Bajwa in the High Court termed the police case registered against the Congress leader as wrong saying an investigation be conducted under Section 173 under the guidance of senior officers before any action is taken against him by the state government.

Bajwa had said in an interview to a private channel, "50 bombs had arrived in Punjab, out of which 18 have gone off, while 32 are yet to go off." On April 13, a case was registered against him at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali and he was questioned for several hours at the Mohali Police Station on Tuesday, April 15.

After the appearance in Mohali, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Our children are selling their land and going abroad, many youth are addicted to drugs, this is a big challenge. We have to save Punjab. Congress has good leadership... They (police) did not call me again, if they call me, I will tell you..."

"The real question is how they destroyed an established institution. The leader of the opposition is considered a shadow chief minister... If such a person can be kept under interrogation for 6 hours, think what will happen to a common man...," Bajwa said.

