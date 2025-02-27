Punjab And Haryana High Court Dismisses Son's Petition, Slams Him For Neglecting Elderly Mother

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition filed by a man, Sikander Singh, challenging the maintenance order for his 77-year-old mother, Surjit Kaur. The court labelled the plea as 'baseless' and accused Sikander of misusing the judicial system.

It also made a strong comment describing the situation as a reflection of 'Kalyuga', a period marked by the growing insensitivity in society, where a son has to approach the court to avoid supporting his elderly mother.

Sikander Singh had been providing monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to his mother, which the court considered inadequate but upheld, as Surjit Kaur had not requested an increase. The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sikander directing him to deposit the amount in the Family Court, Sangrur, within three months.

Sikander argued that his mother was living with her daughter and had a separate residence, and therefore, did not require maintenance. He also claimed that he had already paid Rs one lakh to her, which he believed was sufficient. However, Surjit Kaur, a 77-year-old widow, contended that she had no source of income. Her late husband's 50 bighas of land had been transferred to their children, leaving her without any share in the property.

The trial court had previously ordered Sikander and his sister-in-law, Amarjit Kaur, to provide Rs 5,000 monthly for Surjit Kaur's maintenance. While Amarjit did not contest the ruling, Sikander filed the petition in the High Court. The High Court condemned the petition as an example of the neglect of elderly parents and reiterated that it is both a moral and legal obligation for children to care for their ageing parents.