Punjab And Haryana High Court Bars Punjab Govt From Interfering In Bhakra Nangal Dam Operations

Chandigarh: Amidst the Bhakra Dam water dispute between Haryana and Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the Punjab government from interfering in the functioning of the Bhakra Nangal Dam, operated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumit Goyal also directed the Punjab government to comply with a recent decision to release additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

The decision was made at the meeting between officials of the states on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary. The court also said that if the Punjab government does not accept any decision, then it can convey its views to the Central Government through the Chairman of BBMB, on which the Central Government should take a decision.

"State of Punjab and any of its functionaries, including police personnel, are restrained from interfering in the day-to-day functioning, operation and regulation of the Bhakra Nangal Dam and Lohand control Room water Regulation offices managed by BBMB," the court ordered while hearing a plea by the BBMB.

A part of judgment by Punjab and Haryana High Court over the Punjab-Haryana BBMB dispute (Screengrab)

The court however said that the Punjab government was free to provide security to Bhakra Dam and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) under law.

What BBMB Said In The Court

During the hearing in the court, the lawyer of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) told the court that Punjab Police had completely taken over the Bhakra Dam and all the control units of the dam were in the hands of the police, which was obstructing the operation of BBMB.

The lawyer called the Punjab Police's action “unfortunate” and said that the demand for water was not only for Haryana, but also for other areas like Rajasthan and Delhi. He demanded the court to remove Punjab Police from the dam and give freedom of operation to BBMB.

Punjab Govt's Stand

Opposing the BBMB, the lawyer representing the Punjab government told the court that Haryana was taking more water than its fixed quota. According to the Punjab government, Haryana had already used its share of water till March. The Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government also accused BBMB of misleading the court. The lawyer said that the water of Bhakra Dam was equally important for Punjab, and the demands of Haryana were “unreasonable”.