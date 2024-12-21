Punjab And Haryana HC Denies Ram Rahim Access To Case Diaries In Castration Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh access to the case diaries and witness statements in the castration case while quashing the CBI special court's decision in this regard.

The case pertains to allegations that Ram Rahim coerced followers at the Sirsa-based Dera into undergoing castration under the pretext of connecting them with God. The High Court overturned the CBI Special Court's 2019 decision and directed that the case be reconsidered.

The High Court, in its ruling, emphasized that statements given to the police are not legally significant enough to justify sharing sensitive documents, such as the testimonies of 87 witnesses, with the accused. It criticized the earlier court order as a “fishing inquiry,” deeming it unacceptable under the law.

The High Court had originally entrusted the investigation into the castration allegations to the CBI, which submitted a sealed status report following its probe. The case is being heard in the CBI Trial Court in Panchkula. However, the High Court’s latest order has sent the matter back to the Special Court with instructions to re-examine it based on legal principles.

This development adds to Ram Rahim’s legal woes. In 2019, the CBI filed a petition challenging the CBI Special Court’s order, directing the agency to hand over case diaries, witness statements, and other documents to the Dera chief to prepare his defense. The High Court's latest ruling affirms that these documents cannot be shared with the accused.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 10-year sentence for the sexual assault of two female disciples, was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murders of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. He has been in Sunaria Jail since August 25, 2017.