Punjab & Haryana HC Awards Death Sentence To Accused In 3-Year-Old Girl Rape And Murder In Gurugram

The Punjab and Haryana High Court approved the death penalty for the accused of raping and then murdering a three-year-old girl in Gurugram in 2018. The court said that the heinous murder of the girl after raping her is an example of the demonic behaviour of the culprit. In the order, the High Court has asked the District Magistrate to immediately appoint an executioner as per the rules.

The division bench of Justice Suresh Thakur and Justice Sudipti Sharma agreed with the trial court’s decision in February. They said that this case is rare, and after considering the trial court's reasoning, they confirmed that the trial judge made the right decision by sentencing the person to death.

The High Court said in its 41-page order that this case related to the heinous murder of the girl after rape is an example of demonic conduct. It may be recalled that on November 12, 2018, the body of a three-year-old girl was found naked in a pool of blood on the road in Sector-65 of Gurugram. The accused was the neighbour of the victim, who killed the girl after raping her. Under the POCSO Act, the special court of Gurugram sentenced him to death on February 3, 2024. The accused had appealed in the High Court against the sentence.