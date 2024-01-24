Loading...

Punjab: Akali Dal Delegation Calls on Guv Purohit; Lodges Complaint Against AAP Govt

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia

A delegation led by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia called on Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and accused AAP minister Balkar Singh of violating the rules to get his son a job. The Akali Dal said that Sandoa too was facing “serious allegations of sexual harassment".

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal led by veteran party leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday called on Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and lodged a complaint against AAP minister Balkar Singh and former MLA Amarjit Sandoa, sources said. Sources said that the Akali Dal delegation told the Governor that Minister Balkar Singh had violated the rules to get his son a job.

“Today we have submitted the objectionable video of Minister Balkar Singh to the Governor,” an Akali Dal spokesperson said. Besides Balkar Singh, the Akali Dal spokesperson said that there were “serious allegations of sexual harassment against former MLA Amarjit Sandoa”. “He was given NOC by the police to go to Canada against the rules. There should be an impartial investigation into this matter,” the Akali Dal said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sandoa was reportedly detained after landing at the Toronto airport in Canada recently. Reports said that Sandoa was detained by the airport authorities for seven hours for his involvement in a FIR. The former AAP MLA was let go after he was given clean chit by the Rupnagar SSP.

Meanwhile, Bikram Majithia said that he had brought the “objectionable video” of the cabinet minister to the notice of CM Bhagwant Mann three months ago, but to no avail. “I did not want to make it public. I also appealed to the CM that I want to give show him the video and also called the CM office, but the Chief Minister did not talk to me,” he said.

Majithia said, “I do not want to defame anyone, but it is also my responsibility that if I have some facts, I hand them over to the Chief Minister, but the Chief Minister himself met this minister and I was targeted”. “The Aam Aadmi Party talks about change, puts pictures of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh on the government ads, but acts in complete contrast to it,” he said.

Majithia also attacked the Punjab government for not announcing a holiday in Punjab on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration on January 22.

