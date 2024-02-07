Punjab AGTF Arrests Three Terror Associates with Arms and Ammunition: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against terrorist organisations based abroad, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab has arrested three associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harwinder Rinda and recovered two pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession, police said on Wednesday Feb 7.

Confirming the development in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested the three accused Jobanjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh. According to the DGP Punjab, of the three arrested accused terror associates, Jobanjit is wanted in UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long.

The DGP Punjab further said that police have recovered two pistols and 10 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested terror associates. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers,”Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav said in the post on X.

The arrest of the three suspected terror associates comes three days after the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with Police and Central Agencies arrested three operatives backed by foreign-based Gangster Goldy Brar. Police said that the three arrested accused were involved in a firing incident at a residential area in Chandigarh on 19 January 2024.

Police said that the accused fled to Bihar after committing the crime and were tracked on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and nabbed at Gorakhpur Railway Station with the support of Gorakhpur Police in Uttar Pradesh.