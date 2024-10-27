Punjab AAP MLA's Wife Accused Of Occupying Elderly NRI's Bungalow Through Forgery; Case Registered

Ludhiana: Police have registered an FIR against Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab AAP MLA, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on charges of illegally occupying the bungalow of an elderly NRI on the basis of forged documents in Ludhiana. Kaur, along with six of her accomplices, is presently absconding in the case.

AAP MLA's Wife Accused Of House Grab

It is learnt that the FIR has been registered at the Samthar Police station against Kaur and six others following a complaint lodged by the NRI complainant Nachhatar Singh. In his complaint, Singh accused Kaur of illegally occupying his bungalow on the basis of forged documents.

SHO Jaswinder Singh said that all the accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to search for them.

It is learnt that due to his family relationship with MLA Pathan Majra's wife Gurpreet Kaur Guri, the senior NRI Nachhatar Singh had entrusted the responsibility of managing the house worth crores of rupees at Ghuman Chowk of Samthar to the accused. The accused however allegedly tried to grab the house through forgery. AAP MLA Pathan Majra, who represents the Sanaur assembly constituency has already distanced himself from the matter.

Singh Accused Of Molestation

On August 20, Kaur had also registered a case of molestation against the said elderly NRI Nachhatar Singh. However, the NRI got bail from the court in this case. Later, his son Sandeep Singh Jagpal, who is settled in Canada, approached District Ludhiana Rural Police Chief SSP Navneet Singh Bains from Canada's Mississauga and demanded to register a case against the occupants of the house.