Punjab: AAP Leader Shot Dead, One Injured In Taran Tarn

Tarn Taran: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who recently won sarpanch elections has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lalu Ghuman village here in Punjab, police said.

Another person has been injured in the attack and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The deceased sarpanch has been identified as Pratap Singh. He had recently won the Sarpanch elections and was an active member of the ruling AAP in the state.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and launched a manhunt for the attacker.

The family members of the deceased Sarpanch said that this morning, Singh had gone to someone's house in the village to attend the Bhog of Akhand Path Sahib during which he was killed by unknown assailants.