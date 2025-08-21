ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: 22 IAS, 8 PCS Officers Transferred

Chandigarh: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 22 IAS and eight Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers with immediate effect.

Those transferred include deputy commissioners of Mansa, Sangrur and Bathinda. According to the order, IAS officer Navjot Kaur will be the new deputy commissioner of Mansa, Rahul Chaba of Sangrur and Rajesh Dhiman of Bathinda.

Mohammad Tayyab has been appointed as secretary, jails, while Gurpreet Singh Khaira will be secretary, justice. Kulwant Singh has been appointed as director, local government, while Showkat Ahmad Parray has been given the charge of special secretary, finance, and executive officer of the Punjab Waqf Board.