Punjab: 22 IAS, 8 PCS Officers Transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 22 IAS and eight Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File/IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 21, 2025 at 7:32 AM IST

Chandigarh: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 22 IAS and eight Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers with immediate effect.

Those transferred include deputy commissioners of Mansa, Sangrur and Bathinda. According to the order, IAS officer Navjot Kaur will be the new deputy commissioner of Mansa, Rahul Chaba of Sangrur and Rajesh Dhiman of Bathinda.

Mohammad Tayyab has been appointed as secretary, jails, while Gurpreet Singh Khaira will be secretary, justice. Kulwant Singh has been appointed as director, local government, while Showkat Ahmad Parray has been given the charge of special secretary, finance, and executive officer of the Punjab Waqf Board.

Parneet Shergill has been appointed as state transport commissioner, while Jaspreet Singh has been posted as special secretary, food processing. IAS officer Gautam Jain has been appointed as additional secretary, personnel, while Gulpreet Singh Aulakh has been given the charge of special secretary, revenue and rehabilitation.

Ayush Goel has been appointed as sub-divisional magistrate, Tapa, while the services of Bikramjit Singh Shergill have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as municipal commissioner of Amritsar.

Among Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, Isha Singal, Simerpreet, Geetika Singh, Jiwan Jot Kaur and Shivraj Singh Bal were also transferred.

