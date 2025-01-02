Puneet Khurana Suicide: Family Demands Access To 59-Min Video Before Last Rites

New Delhi: The suicide case of Puneer Khurana in the Model Town area of Delhi has taken a new turn, with the deceased's family claiming the existence of a 59-minute video recorded before his death. The police seized Puneet's mobile phone, which contains the video, and sent it for forensic examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhishma Singh states, "When the police arrived at Puneet's residence in Kalyan Vihar, his body was found in a room. The family informed us about a video on his mobile, allegedly made just before his death. The mobile phone has been secured as evidence and sent for forensic analysis."

The video, now deemed case property, cannot be shared or viewed publicly. It will only be presented in court as per legal protocol. "The video forms crucial evidence in the investigation," Singh added.

The deceased's family has refused to perform Puneet's last rites until they are provided access to the video. In response, Singh said, "The investigation is going on and the video will be handled according to the law."

Puneet's wife and her family were summoned to the Model Town Police Station for questioning. They arrived with their lawyer, and their statements were recorded before being allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, Puneet's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a panel has been appointed to oversee the examination. The police are awaiting forensic results to proceed with the case.