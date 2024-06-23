Pune: Video Of Minors Consuming Drugs in FC Road Hotel Goes Viral, Opp Targets Excise Officer

Pune: A video of youngsters allegedly consuming drugs in a reputed hotel has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, leading to opposition leaders questioning the government over the crippled state of law and order in the 'Oxford of the East'.

The video shows two youngsters who were seen consuming ‘drugs’ in the washroom of the hotel while other minors consuming alcohol on the Pune Ferguson Road. The Crime Branch of the Pune Police detained five people in the case so far including the hotel owner.

Those arrested are identified as Santosh Kamthe, Ravi Maheshwari, Manas Malik, Yogendra and Sharma. Question arises as to how the minors could lay their hands on alcohol, which is not to be consumed under the age of 21, as per the Indian Law.

Making serious allegations against the police, the Congress MLA from Kasba constituency, Ravindra Dhangekar said that children are being ruined in the name of bribes and alleged that ‘corrupt’ officers are being protected. Launching a scathing attack on State Excise Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, Dhangekar asked him to accept moral responsibility and resign from his post immediately.

"A pub in Shivajinagar area remains open till 5 AM and videos of minors consuming drugs in that pub are going viral. Are the state excise officers sleeping when drugs in such large amounts are being consumed. Desai takes huge amount of bribes and allows minors and the youth to intake drugs, from under his nose," Dhangekar alleged.

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, said that videos of some youth consuming drugs have come out in news channels and this is a 'very serious matter'. Taking to X, he said: In this regard Pune Police Commissioner Shri. Amitesh Kumar has been spoken to and instructions have been given to immediately suspend the inspectors and responsible parties of the police station where this incident took place. Besides, strict action has also been directed against the driver-owner of the concerned hotel. This kind of behavior and the bad name it brings to our Pune will never be tolerated.

This is not the first time that such a case has came to light in Pune. In 2023, Lalit Patil, who was a wanted person in a drug seizure case worth millions of rupees, fled from the Sassoon General Hospital and was arrested in Bengaluru. About 40 to 50 people were partying in the hotel past the hour limit at the time of the event.

Sushma Andhare, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned who the excise officer was at the core of the drug link in Pune over the previous eight months and why not being investigated because of massive political connections. "Let alone investigation or suspension, but he is not even transferred?," said Andhare.

"The government isn't doing anything to stop Pune from gradually turning into a center for the drug and alcohol mafia. What can we do about the Union Home Minister, who is busy breaking up the parties? I request him to save Pune," Dubey said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked police to take stringent action against the accused. Two officials of the Shivajinagar Police Station have been suspended in this case.