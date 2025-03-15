ETV Bharat / state

Pune: 3 Friends Die In Indrayani River While Attempting To Save Drowning Companion

Pimpri: Holi celebrations turned tragic in Kinhai, Dehuroad, when three men drowned while attempting to rescue a friend in the Indrayani River. According to police, the incident occurred around 4 PM on Friday at the Bodkewadi dam during the Dhulwad festival, observed the day after Holi in Maharashtra.

The victims, identified as Raj Dilip Aghme (25), Akash Vitthal Gorde (24), and Gautam Kamle (24), all residents of Chikhali, were part of a group of six youths who entered the water to swim. According to Dehroud Police, one of the youths began drowning, prompting his friends to jump in to save him.

Police said that while the youth who was drowning survived, three of his friends lost their lives in the process of saving him. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), members of the Wildlife Protection Maval, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the fire brigade, quickly arrived at the scene on information.