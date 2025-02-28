ETV Bharat / state

Pune Bus Rape: Police Arrest Accused Dattatray Gade From Shirur

Pune Police arrested the accused, Dattatray Gade for allegedly raping a 26-year-old at Swargate bus station in Pune.

Pune Police detained Dattatray Gade for a rape case. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 6:42 AM IST

Pune: The Pune Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station. The accused, identified as Dattatray Gade, was detained by Pune Police at around midnight from his native village in Pune’s Shirur tehsil.

The police were acting on information that Gade was hiding in a sugarcane farm. Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil said, "The police had received information that the accused was hiding in his village. Accordingly, the accused has been taken into custody after investigation."

The woman was raped allegedly by history-sheeter Gade (35) early morning on Tuesday inside an ST bus.

Gade has been absconding since the incident. He is named in half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching in the Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He has been out on bail since 2019 for one of the offences.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the accused. The government was heavily criticised for the police's failure to find the culprit.

Thirteen police teams were deployed at various locations around the state to nab the accused. The police had also deployed sniffer dogs and drones as part of a search operation within the tracts of sugarcane crops located in Shirur Tehsil in the Pune district on Thursday.

