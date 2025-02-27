Pune Swargate Bus Rape Case: Hunt On For Accused, Police Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Info On The Criminal

Pune: Amid outrage over the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a parked bus at Pune's Swargate bus terminus, Police have intensified search to nab accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who is on the run.

Reportedly, a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for whoever comes forward with any information that would help police in Gade's arrest.

Speaking on the incident, Pune Zone-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smartana Patil informed that 13 teams have been formed to trace the accused. "Search is underway at railway stations, bus stands and other possible hideouts. Many of his family members were also interrogated yesterday. We are coordinating with the RTO officials in connection with thhis case."

Asked about the medical report of the survivor, Patil refrained from disclosing any details. "It is not appropriate to talk about it right now," the DCP said.

About The Incident

Early morning on Tuesday, the survivor, a working woman, arrived at the Swargate bus terminus to board a bus to return to her home in Phaltan, Maharashtra. The accused approached her, and said that her bus was parked nearby, took her inside and raped her. After the assault, the accused left the spot while the woman boarded a Phaltan-bound bus. She later discussed this with one of her friends, who forced her to report the incident to police. After examining CCTV footage, the accused was identified and a medical report confirmed the assault.

Wednesday evening, the Hospital submitted the survivor's medical report to the police, which confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted twice. Shockingly, accused Gade was out on bail in other criminal cases when this incident occurred, sources said.

Notably, Swargate is one of the three major bus stands in Pune, the other two being Pune Railway Station and Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi).

