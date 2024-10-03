ETV Bharat / state

Pune School Van Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two 6-Yr-Old Girls

Pune (Maharashtra): A school van driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls in Wanwadi in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused driver, Sanjay Jeting Reddy (45), at Wanwadi police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of one of the girls. The complainant told police that after returning home, his daughter informed that she and her friend were sexually assaulted by the driver inside the moving van.

According to the complainant, the incident took place in the school van between 9 am to 3:45 pm on September 30, police said. The girl told her parents that the driver made her and her friend to sit on the front seat beside him and sexually assaulted them, they added.