Pune School Van Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two 6-Yr-Old Girls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 minutes ago

Two minor students were sexually assaulted by the school van driver on September 30. Parents of one of the girls lodged a police complaint after their daughter informed them about the incident when she returned home. The accused driver has been arrested and investigations are underway, Wanwadi police station officials said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Pune (Maharashtra): A school van driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls in Wanwadi in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused driver, Sanjay Jeting Reddy (45), at Wanwadi police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of one of the girls. The complainant told police that after returning home, his daughter informed that she and her friend were sexually assaulted by the driver inside the moving van.

According to the complainant, the incident took place in the school van between 9 am to 3:45 pm on September 30, police said. The girl told her parents that the driver made her and her friend to sit on the front seat beside him and sexually assaulted them, they added.

The next day, the girl's father lodged a complaint at Wanwadi police station following which, a case was filed against the driver under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused Sanjay Jeting Reddy was booked under section 64 (punishment for rape), 65(2) (rape of girl below 12 years) of BNS and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO, officials of Wanwadi police station said. Presently, investigations are underway, they added.

